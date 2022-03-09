Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Viking Mississippi cruise ship that will stop in Dubuque touches water for first time

A Swiss company’s cruises along the length of the Mississippi River are a step closer to...
A Swiss company’s cruises along the length of the Mississippi River are a step closer to reality — its new 386-passenger ship has touched water for the first time.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A Swiss company’s cruises along the length of the Mississippi River are a step closer to reality — its new 386-passenger ship has touched water for the first time.

Viking River Cruises of Basel celebrated the “float out” of the Viking Mississippi on Monday at Edison Chouest Offshore’s LaShip shipyard in Houma, Louisiana.

Two U.S. companies already offer cruises up and down the river. American Queen Steamboat Co., based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has three paddlewheel cruise boats on the river. American Cruise Lines, based in Guilford, Connecticut, has five boats on the Mississippi and plans to launch a sixth late this year.

Viking says its ship will make its first voyage in June.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
Six teens charged in fatal shooting outside Des Moines high school
Rodney Clark gave his life to save his wife (COURTEST KCCI)
Iowa husband and grandfather dies protecting wife from tornado
A GoFundMe has been established to help the family that lost four people during the central...
GoFundMe page for the family of 4 killed in Winterset, IA tornado raises over $300,000
Shooting outside Des Moines High School
1 dead, 2 in critical condition in shooting outside Des Moines High School
President Joe Biden
President Biden releases statement on Des Moines school shooting

Latest News

Stephen Albert
Tama man convicted of sexual abuse of a minor
Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley.
Grassley and Ernst push for Iowa biofuels in wake of Russian oil ban
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs