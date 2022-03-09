Show You Care
“Tornado Cat” earns the name Dorothy after surviving tornado

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUMESTON, Iowa (KCCI) - An owner is paying homage to the Wizard of Oz after her cat survived a harrowing experience.

Patty Arnold is happy her cat is alive after the cat rode out Saturday’s tornado in her shed.

An EF-2 tornado tore through Arnold’s property, reducing barns and farm equipment to piles of rubble. The shed that Dorothy was in, was found on the other side of the street completely destroyed with just the door and floor intact.

Somehow, Dorothy walked away perfectly fine, with just mud, sticks, and debris matted into her fur.

