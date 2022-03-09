Tiffin 4H group seeking donations for Winterset tornado relief drive

TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - A Tiffin 4-H group that took donations to Louisiana to help residents struggling after Hurricane Ida, are now going to Winterset to do the same.

Cosgrove Hustlers 4H group is set to bring a variety of important items to victims in Winterset, as well as help with cleanup and rebuilding efforts.

A flyer for the group lists a number of needed items that they’re looking to send including non-perishable food items, bottled water and other drinks, personal hygiene products, livestock feed and bedding tarps, flashlights, boxes and plastic storage containers, as well as gift cards for gas, food, and local businesses.

The group is collecting donations now through the 18th of March. They plan on heading down to Winterset on the 19th.

To schedule pickups, for donations, you can call Misty at 319-471-6438.

