Tama man convicted of sexual abuse of a minor

Stephen Albert
Stephen Albert(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who sexually abused a minor was convicted by a jury on Wednesday after a three-day trial in federal court.

Evidence at the trial stated that 50-year-old Stephen Albert sexually assaulted a child on the Meskwaki Settlement in various homes and at Albert’s place of residence from 2012 through 2016.

Albert was convicted of one count of sexual abuse by threat and force and one count of sexual abuse of a minor. It took the jury less than two hours of deliberations to come back with the verdict.

Albert faces a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $500,000 fine, and a lifetime of supervised release following his prison term.

