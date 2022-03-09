Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 80, is reportedly engaged to girlfriend, 47

Robert Kraft attends day one of Homecoming Weekend on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pacific...
Robert Kraft attends day one of Homecoming Weekend on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.(Richard Shotwell | Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is reportedly getting a new ring to add to his collection.

People Magazine reports the 80-year-old is engaged to his 47-year-old girlfriend Dr. Dana Blumberg.

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger announced their engagement at a gala event Saturday.

Kraft was previously married to Myra Kraft for nearly 50 years before she died of ovarian cancer.

Kraft and Blumberg are believed to have been dating since 2019, the same year Kraft was accused of paying for sex acts at a spa.

A Florida appeals court later ruled that police violated the rights of Kraft and 24 others arrested in connection to the case when they secretly installed cameras inside massage rooms.

Prosecutors eventually dropped the charges.

Since then, the couple has been seen at a number of social events together.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
Six teens charged in fatal shooting outside Des Moines high school
Rodney Clark gave his life to save his wife (COURTEST KCCI)
Iowa husband and grandfather dies protecting wife from tornado
A GoFundMe has been established to help the family that lost four people during the central...
GoFundMe page for the family of 4 killed in Winterset, IA tornado raises over $300,000
Shooting outside Des Moines High School
1 dead, 2 in critical condition in shooting outside Des Moines High School
President Joe Biden
President Biden releases statement on Des Moines school shooting

Latest News

FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony marking the start of the...
White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans
Pfizer begins the next phase of Paxlovid trials in children.
Pfizer begins next phase of COVID-19 pill trial for children
FILE - A Soviet-era top secret object Duga, an over-the-horizon radar system once used as part...
‘No critical impact on safety’ at Chernobyl after power outage, atomic agency says
In comments Saturday, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the IAEA director-general, said he wants to come...
Atomic agency chief discusses situation at captured Ukraine nuclear power plants
A man who survived last weekend's deadly tornadoes here in Iowa says he found his nephew dead...
Iowa tornado survivor finds nephew’s body after being buried in rubble