Partnership aims to create affordable insulin

Vials of both fast acting and long acting insulin
Vials of both fast acting and long acting insulin(Terri Russell)
By Brian Tabick
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Insulin-dependent diabetics can spend up to $6-thousand a year to stay alive.

The cost is why a quarter of people who need the medicine skip or ration insulin, jeopardizing their health. However, now two efforts to reduce the cost.

For Micaela Hansche of Cedar Rapids, diabetes is part of her everyday life.

“Everything that you put into your mouth, every stress that you have, and anxiety that you have are always on your mind,” she said.

Luckily for Micaela her insurance covers the cost of insulin, but not everyone can afford it.

“There’s an increasing number of folks that are having to decide between lifesaving medicines for their kids or putting food on the table,” said Aaron Turner-Phifer, Director of Health Policy of JDRF, a nonprofit based in New York.

Turner-Phifer said legislation introduced federally would cap the cost of insulin and change lives.

“Right now, the price of insulin is unsustainable and unaffordable for a lot of folks,” he said.

He said this bill was good for people with diabetes, but it’s not a new issue. Other presidents have tried to pass legislation to address the problem but to no avail. Now, there’s a nonprofit drug maker that said it was making insulin that costs $30 a vial, a tenth of the current cost.

“This legislation wasn’t going to fix the problem of high list prices; our company’s partnership with Civica R-X will do that,” he said.

The company had the support of hospitals, insurance companies, and nonprofits like JDRF.

“It’s a tough disease to live with,” said Hansche.

Production of insulin wouldn’t start until 2024.

