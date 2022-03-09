Monticello takes down Mid-Prairie, Jesup falls in the first round of 2A state championship

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The 2A semifinals are set in Des Moines.

In the early slate Tuesday, undefeated No. 3 seed Mid-Prairie fell to No. 6 Monticello in a 46-43 thriller. Panther junior Tate Peterson had a game-high 19 points.

No. 7 seed Jesup fought hard against Rock Valley, but eventually fell to the Rockets 75-61.

The J-Hawks made headlines after their upset win over Arlington-Parkersburg in the substate semifinals. This was Jesup’s first trip to Des Moines since 2016, and their second since 1999.

Corbin Fuelling led Jesup with 11 points.

