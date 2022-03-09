Moms Demand Action, Iowans for Gun Safety respond to Monday’s shooting in Des Moines

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When Traci Kennedy heard about Monday’s shooting at East High, her first reaction was the same as many: shock and sadness. Being from West Des Moines and having children in school, she says her heart ached for all involved. And as a member of Iowa Moms Demand Action, she says it was a worst fear come true.

“It’s exactly what we feared would happen when we don’t take swift actions to have the foundational support that keep Iowans safe,” said Kennedy.

Moms Demand Action is a grassroots movement that advocates for they call “common sense” gun laws.

The Iowa chapter advocates in communities all over the state. But having this happen so close to her home, Kennedy says her desire for change at the state level has only grown.

“Now more than ever we see that gun violence is on the rise here in Iowa and it must be addressed from the community-based level all the way up to the state,” said Kennedy.

Members of the group, Iowans for Gun Safety had a similar reaction.

Scott Peterson directs the advocacy group out of Mount Vernon. He believes there are steps that need to be taken to prevent these types of incidents.

“For the last five years, the legislature has left no stone unturned in trying to make it easier to get, possess, and use weapons,” he said.

Both groups said their first reaction was devastation towards everyone involved in Monday’s shooting.

Kennedy said Iowa Moms Demand Action is currently working with local partners to help provide any sort of support they can to those impacted.

