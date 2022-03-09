Show You Care
Marion falls to Winterset in the first round, in a game that meant more than the final score

By Jack Lido
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Winterset beat Marion 81-77 in overtime on Tuesday evening, but the two teams knew their game wasn’t as important as the circumstances surrounding it.

The Marion Independent School District is conducting supply drive for victims of the deadly tornado that struck Saturday night.

The teams showed mutual respect after a difficult three days for Iowans.

Winterset advances to play Dallas Center-Grimes in the second round.

