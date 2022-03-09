Show You Care
Iowa tornado survivor finds nephew’s body after being buried in rubble

A man who survived last weekend's deadly tornadoes here in Iowa says he found his nephew dead after the storm.
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARITON, Iowa (KCCI) - A man who survived last weekend’s deadly tornadoes in Iowa said he found his nephew dead after the storm.

A total of seven people died in the storms, including two children. One of those deaths happened in Lucas County.

Gary Smith said he and his nephew Jesse Theron Fisher were in their camper at Red Haw State Park near Chariton Saturday. They’d been living there since a fire severely damaged their home months earlier.

Smith and Fisher tried to take shelter in the park’s shower room. But because it was off season, the doors were locked. The tornado then tore through their camper.

Smith says he climbed out of from the rubble and searched for Fisher.

“I was hollering his name and then I found him laying on the ground,” Smith said. “Legs kind of spread apart [and] his arms out like someone would lay down and try to make a snow angel. He gasped for air...and I tried to do CPR on him. Every time I close my eyes that’s all I can see.”

For now, Smith is living in a motel, recovering from minor injuries.

He’s still paying off a loan he took out to afford living in the camper. And he is trying to figure out how to pay for funeral expenses.

Friends organized a GoFundMe to help Smith with funeral costs and other needs. Find the GoFundMe here.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

