Iowa service organization heads from Kentucky tornadoes to those in central Iowa

Chipper Fyfe, a GoServ employee, tests a chainsaw in Albert City, Iowa, on Tuesday.
Chipper Fyfe, a GoServ employee, tests a chainsaw in Albert City, Iowa, on Tuesday.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ALBERT CITY, IA (KTIV) - Ready the chainsaws - GoServ is heading back into the field.

After just returning late last month from a volunteer mission in Kentucky, the service group based out of Albert City, Iowa is headed to Winterset, Iowa following deadly tornadoes in the region.

“It’s a consistent theme we have, we had no idea how to start, you’ve provided hope I can see light now. And we’re ready to start moving forward,” said Dennis Anderson, domestic director for GoServ.

Chipper Fyfe is in charge of readying certain equipment. He, alongside the two other full-time employees of the Albert City branch, will travel to central Iowa on Wednesday.

Fyfe says panic goes through his mind as another deployment looms: With so much to do in such little time.

“Probably shouldn’t put this on TV, but panic? Yeah, what goes through your head is just starting to think about how do we get stuff down there?” said Fyfe.

GoServ’s primary objective will be to lead other volunteers in cleaning brush and broken debris from damaged homes and properties.

The organization is solely funded by donations and relies on members of the public to keep going.

“So all of the donations that come into the disaster organization, you know, to us, that’s how we buy our fuel, pay for our housing, pay for equipment, you know, buy the chainsaws,” said Barb Meister, a GoServ employee.

