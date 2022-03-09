Iowa Gov. Reynolds expected to announce run for second term
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to announce her reelection campaign at a rally in Des Moines.
It has long been assumed the Republican governor would seek a second full term, but she will make her plans official at the Wednesday night event at the state fairgrounds.
Reynolds’ announcement comes about a week after she gave the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
Reynolds will likely face Democrat Deidre DeJear in the November general election.
A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll published March 5 shows Reynolds leading DeJear among likely voters, 51% to 43%.
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.