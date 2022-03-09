Show You Care
Iowa Gov. Reynolds expected to announce run for second term

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds arrives to speak at the Iowa Capitol Press Association's legislative...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds arrives to speak at the Iowa Capitol Press Association's legislative seminar, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to announce her reelection campaign at a rally in Des Moines.

It has long been assumed the Republican governor would seek a second full term, but she will make her plans official at the Wednesday night event at the state fairgrounds.

Reynolds’ announcement comes about a week after she gave the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Reynolds will likely face Democrat Deidre DeJear in the November general election.

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll published March 5 shows Reynolds leading DeJear among likely voters, 51% to 43%.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

