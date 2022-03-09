Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hiawatha business worries for coworkers in Ukraine

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A business in Hiawatha has nearly 50 employees in Ukraine. That’s the majority of workers at Hivecell which employs 65.

Hivecell is a tech company that creates platforms for businesses. The company is headquartered in New York, but its product is manufactured in Iowa and Ukraine.

”These are my friends, these are family, these are people that had no decision in any of that,” explained Paul Lyman, Co-Founder and President of Hivecell.

47 Hivecell employees live in Ukraine.

”We had about 2/3 in Lviv and then another 1/3 in Kyiv and scattered in a couple other places,” Lyman said.

Most Hivecell employees have made their way into Lviv, which Lyman says is considered safe despite occasional air strikes.

”They’re desperate to get air cover,” he told TV9.

There is a real fear for those in Ukraine to move about. Hivecell workers report Russian troops have been targeting civilians trying to pass through green zones.

”They know Russian soldiers have been stopping cars and shooting whole families as they’re trying to get out through the green zone so they don’t trust any of that,” Lyman told us.

But staying in place has been dangerous for some in Ukraine too.

”They’ve sent much video over of Russians bombing apartment buildings,” said Lyman.

Lead software architect Alec Marin is in regular contact with his friends.

”One of our guys is just south of Kharkiv and he’s been one of my best friends and so I’ve been getting daily updates about you know all the shelling,” Marin explained.

He says people in Ukraine are helping how they’re able whether it be joining the fight, or volunteering to aid in some way.

”I can’t even believe they’re as strong as they are, to stand up and fight for their home like they are, it’s awe-inspiring,” said Marin.

Hivecell lets those in Ukraine, work when they’re able. They say some see it as a much needed break from their current reality.

”Our rule right now is you know family first, country first and then we’ll get back to work,” said Lyman.

The company is sharing resources for those who wish to help people in Ukraine:

Ukraine Defense/Military Aid:

National Bank of Ukraine: https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua/

Humanitarian

UNICEFhttps://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-are-bearing-brunt-intensifying-crisis-ukraine/39481

UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency)https://give.unrefugees.org/220224ukr_genemr_d_4720/

Global Givinghttps://www.globalgiving.org/projects/ukraine-crisis-relief-fund/

Save the Childrenhttps://www.savethechildren.org/us/what-we-do/emergency-response/refugee-children-crisis/ukrainian-refugees

CARE.orghttps://www.care.org/

International Committee of the Red Crosshttps://www.icrc.org/en/support-us

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societieshttps://www.ifrc.org/emergency/ukraine-and-impacted-countries

NPR’s list: https://www.npr.org/2022/02/25/1082992947/ukraine-support-help

Nova poshta Global starts delivering humanitarian help from our global warehouses to Ukraine! If you want to help, volunteers can just take or send things to one of our international warehouses and we will send them to those who are in need! Details - 27 Merry Lane NP100007070 New Jersey (NJ) East Hanover 07936 +19739476185 +Mon - Fri 09:00-17:00

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting outside Des Moines High School
1 dead, 2 in critical condition in shooting outside Des Moines High School
A GoFundMe has been established to help the family that lost four people during the central...
GoFundMe page for the family of 4 killed in Winterset, IA tornado raises over $300,000
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
Six teens charged in fatal shooting outside Des Moines high school
Rodney Clark gave his life to save his wife (COURTEST KCCI)
Iowa husband and grandfather dies protecting wife from tornado
Deadly tornadoes in Iowa left devastation on Saturday.
Mother says 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family

Latest News

Moms Demand Action, Iowans for Gun Safety respond to Monday’s shooting in Des Moines
Moms Demand Action, Iowans for Gun Safety respond to Monday’s shooting in Des Moines
Moms Demand Action, Iowans for Gun Safety respond to Monday’s shooting in Des Moines
Moms Demand Action, Iowans for Gun Safety respond to Monday’s shooting in Des Moines
2A and 3A highlights
Watch 2A and 3A State basketball Quarterfinal highlights
Keegan Murrary named first team all conference