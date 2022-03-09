Heading back down

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - switching the wind to the northwest. Highs remain in the 30s for Wednesday, slightly below normal. Attention needs to be paid to the storm moving our way Thursday. An area of low pressure moves out of the Plains and across the Mississippi Valley. Accumulating snow is likely Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Right now the southern half of the state is favored. Track of the storm, as always, is of vital importance to this storm.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.