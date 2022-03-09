Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Grassley and Ernst push for Iowa biofuels in wake of Russian oil ban

Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley.
Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s two senators are pitching bio-fuels to make up the demand after the ban of Russian oil in the U.S.

Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst introduced legislation called the “Home Grown Energy Independence Act” which would make E15 gasoline available year-round and establish an E15 tax credit and a biodiesel tax credit.

“It’s very clear that biofuels provide a quick and easy solution for lowering prices at the pump,” Grassley said.

Only a fraction of Iowa gas stations currently offer E15, but the Iowa senators said there is some money available to help with upgrading infrastructure costs. They said they hope more retailers look at selling higher ethanol blends in light of rising gas prices.

”It is common sense what senator Grassley and I are proposing to use American grown biofuels to replenish Russian oil. It just makes sense. That’s what we are asking Congress to do. We do have a number of Democrats that have joined onto the legislation,” said Senator Joni Ernst.

The bill is co-sponsored by Democratic Senators Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois.

Both Senators Ernst and Grassley supported the president’s move to ban Russian oil.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
Six teens charged in fatal shooting outside Des Moines high school
Rodney Clark gave his life to save his wife (COURTEST KCCI)
Iowa husband and grandfather dies protecting wife from tornado
A GoFundMe has been established to help the family that lost four people during the central...
GoFundMe page for the family of 4 killed in Winterset, IA tornado raises over $300,000
Shooting outside Des Moines High School
1 dead, 2 in critical condition in shooting outside Des Moines High School
President Joe Biden
President Biden releases statement on Des Moines school shooting

Latest News

Stephen Albert
Tama man convicted of sexual abuse of a minor
A Swiss company’s cruises along the length of the Mississippi River are a step closer to...
Viking Mississippi cruise ship that will stop in Dubuque touches water for first time
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs