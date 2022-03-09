Grassley and Ernst push for Iowa biofuels in wake of Russian oil ban

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s two senators are pitching bio-fuels to make up the demand after the ban of Russian oil in the U.S.

Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst introduced legislation called the “Home Grown Energy Independence Act” which would make E15 gasoline available year-round and establish an E15 tax credit and a biodiesel tax credit.

“It’s very clear that biofuels provide a quick and easy solution for lowering prices at the pump,” Grassley said.

Only a fraction of Iowa gas stations currently offer E15, but the Iowa senators said there is some money available to help with upgrading infrastructure costs. They said they hope more retailers look at selling higher ethanol blends in light of rising gas prices.

”It is common sense what senator Grassley and I are proposing to use American grown biofuels to replenish Russian oil. It just makes sense. That’s what we are asking Congress to do. We do have a number of Democrats that have joined onto the legislation,” said Senator Joni Ernst.

The bill is co-sponsored by Democratic Senators Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois.

Both Senators Ernst and Grassley supported the president’s move to ban Russian oil.

