Cedar Rapids school officials kick off feedback sessions on future of buildings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Community School District officials are working toward making another decision about the future of the district’s buildings.

There was a meeting Tuesday night about the master plan for school buildings going forward. The main topic of conversation was what’s going to happen when it comes to Harrison and Madison Elementary schools. The answer right now is – we still don’t know.

About 20 people were at the meeting. They asked questions about everything from which buildings were in the flood plane to how the neighborhood as a whole can weigh in on what happens to the facilities. Rachel Happel does not have a child in the school system, but still felt it was important to attend the meeting. “While I don’t have children in the school district, I am a taxpayer so I have a vested interest.”

There are three options when it comes to these schools: have a new building at Harrison, a new building at Madison, or a renovation and addition at Harrison. We asked the leader of Tuesday night’s feedback session, Jon Galbraith, Manager of Grounds and Facilities, how what he heard from the community would factor into the decision-making process. “I don’t know if this slid us one way or the other.”

There was no discussion Tuesday night about the future of the district’s middle school buildings.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.