Cedar Rapids Police K9s Elo and Tibi receive donation of body armor

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police K9s Elo and Tibi were donated bulletproof vests from a non-profit organization on Wednesday.

“Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.” donated the vests to the dogs as part of their mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S.

The nonprofit has provided nearly $7 million worth of bulletproof K9 vests to dogs in all 50 U.S. states.

Their donation program is open to U.S. dogs that are actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies and are at least 20 months old.

For more information, you can visit “Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.” website here.

