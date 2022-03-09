Show You Care
Biden’s inflation plan upends thinking on jobs sent overseas

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has a solution for high inflation that seems counterintuitive: Bring factory jobs back to the U.S.

This challenges a decades-long argument that employers moved jobs abroad to lower their costs by relying on cheaper workers.

The president says outsourcing has led to higher inflation because of the costs of increasingly frequent disruptions to supply chains.

The sources of disruption include the pandemic, fierce storms and, now, the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Critics of that approach say Biden has long-term plans to address pain that consumers are feeling right now.

