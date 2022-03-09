Show You Care
Arkansas Senator honors former Coralville firefighter killed in the line of duty

On Wednesday, loved ones will come together for the funeral of a former Coralville firefighter killed in the line of duty.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The funeral for a former Coralville firefighter killed in the line of duty is planned for Wednesday.

Jason Lang worked in Coralville for a year before moving to join the West Memphis Fire Department last November in Arkansas.

A procession brought him back to the Coralville area last Friday.

Authorities say he was headed to an EMT clinical training class last month in Arkansas when he stopped to help with a traffic accident. That’s when a passing 18-wheeler hit and killed him.

On the Senate floor on Tuesday, Arkansas Senator John Boozman honored Lang.

“Lang was an enthusiastic and promising young man who, on day one, wanted to be an integral part of the important work that first responders do to help support those in need,” Boozman said. “He learned that example from his own family with a father who served as a police officer for decades and a brother who is a volunteer firefighter.”

Lang’s funeral begins at 10 a.m. at Parkview Church in Iowa City.

His burial will follow at the Ridgewood Cemetery in North Liberty.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

