Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Winter hangs on

By Joe Winters
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fresh snow cover brings our temperatures down tonight. Look for a clear and chilly night with lows dropping into the lower teens. Sunshine helps push our temperatures up near or above 40 on Tuesday as the weather changes fast. Looking ahead to Thursday, another winter storm affects the upper Midwest. Early indications are for accumulating snow later Thursday into Thursday night which will cause travel issues. Stay up to date on the latest forecast. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado in Winterset
Death tolls climbs to seven in severe weather outbreak
Shooting outside Des Moines High School
1 dead, 2 in critical condition in shooting outside Des Moines High School
A GoFundMe has been established to help the family that lost four people during the central...
GoFundMe page for the family of 4 killed in Winterset, IA tornado raises over $300,000
A tornado moves through Madison County, Iowa, on March 5, 2022. (SCV/Trey Greenwood)
Officials identify six people killed in Madison Co. tornado
Iowa Storm Reports from March 5th, 2022
Iowa storm reports from March 5th, 2022

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: First Alert Forecast: Monday, Afternoon, March 7
kcrg wx
Your First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning March 7th
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Joe Winters brings the latest First Alert...
KCRG First Alert Evening Forecast