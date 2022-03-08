Show You Care
Ukrainian-native living in Davenport reacts to bombing of hometown

A Ukrainian man living in Iowa says watching the invasion of his home has been surreal.
By WQAD
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WQAD) - A Ukrainian man living in Iowa said watching the invasion of his home has been surreal.

Vitaly Modlo moved to Davenport with his family in 2013. He works for an immigration program helping people get green cards in the U.S.

His wife’s family still lives in Ukraine in the Poltava region. He said they worry about them every day, but so far everyone in the family is safe.

The area he grew up in, about 100 miles west of Kyiv, hasn’t been as lucky.

“They bombed two times,” Modlo said. “And one time the bomb hits the residential houses next to the hospital. Several people died. But another bomb hit my school where I was studying, and I woke up to this news. I couldn’t believe my eyes. I mean, it became personal then.”

He said he’s been encouraged by the Ukrainian support he’s seen in the Quad Cities.

Now he wants people to reach out to lawmakers to push for more resources and protection in Ukraine.

