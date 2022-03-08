Show You Care
Today is the bright spot of the week, next snow chance arrives Thursday

Today is the bright spot of the week with highs around 40.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is the bright spot of the week with sunny sky and highs around 40 this afternoon. While the snow won’t melt off entirely, things will get rather slushy. Tonight into tomorrow, a weak cold front moves through, knocking temperatures back to the 30s for highs tomorrow afternoon. The next system looks to arrive on Thursday, with the latest trends favoring the southern half of Iowa for the most snow. With it being two days away, things can still shift around a bit. Just beyond that system, expect cold temperatures both Friday and Saturday with highs only in the 20s.

