Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

On Texas trip, Biden to call for more health care for veterans

By JOSH BOAK
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s trip Tuesday to Fort Worth, Texas, is personal — a chance to talk with veterans and their caregivers and push for more help for members of the military who face health problems after exposure to burn pits.

In last week’s State of the Union address, Biden raised the prospect of whether being near the chemicals from burn pits in Iraq led to the death of his son Beau.

President Joe Biden’s trip Tuesday to Fort Worth, Texas, is personal — a chance to talk with...
President Joe Biden’s trip Tuesday to Fort Worth, Texas, is personal — a chance to talk with veterans and their caregivers and push for more help for members of the military who face health problems after exposure to burn pits.

“We don’t know for sure if a burn pit was the cause of his brain cancer, or the diseases of so many of our troops,” Biden said in the speech. “But I’m committed to finding out everything we can.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Biden will be traveling with Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough to Texas. They’ll visit the VA clinic in Fort Worth, with remarks to follow at the Tarrant County Resource Connection on “expanding access to health care and benefits for veterans affected by exposure to harmful substances, toxins and other environmental hazards, including those from burn pits.”

Biden, a Democrat, will also call on Congress to send him a bill that protects veterans who face health consequences after burn pit exposure. The House last week passed a bill that would provide VA health care to millions of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who meet that criteria.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki discusses President Joe Biden's trip to Texas to focus on veterans' matters. (Source: Pool/CNN)

Biden’s son Beau was a major in an Army National Guard unit that deployed to Iraq in 2008. The two-term Delaware attorney general was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013 and died two years later at age 46.

It is difficult to link toxic exposure to an individual’s medical condition. The concentration of toxic material is often well below the levels needed for immediate poisoning. Still, the VA’s own hazardous materials exposure website along with scientists and doctors say military personnel do face risks and dangers after being exposed to contaminants.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting outside Des Moines High School
1 dead, 2 in critical condition in shooting outside Des Moines High School
A GoFundMe has been established to help the family that lost four people during the central...
GoFundMe page for the family of 4 killed in Winterset, IA tornado raises over $300,000
Deadly tornadoes in Iowa left devastation on Saturday.
Mother says 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family
Snow in Iowa City Monday morning.
Road conditions improving after overnight snowfall
Brian Edward Shanstrom
Libertyville firefighter passes away in line of duty

Latest News

KCRG-TV9's Scott Saville gives his first-hand storm experience in Norwalk
Twin Cities teachers and their supporters brave sub-zero temperatures Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022,...
Minneapolis teachers set to walk off job Tuesday
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval...
Biden to ask Congress for $2.6B to promote gender equity
A Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44, holds a Ukrainian flag and directs refugees...
People flee embattled Ukraine city, supplies head to another
Minneapolis teachers create 4,000 picket signs ahead of a strike Tuesday.
Teachers make picket signs ahead of strike in Minneapolis