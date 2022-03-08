Suspect charged in deadly Johnston Sonic Drive-in stabbing; had previous murder conviction that was overturned

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have charged a Des Moines man with Murder following a stabbing at a Sonic Restaurant on Monday.

At approximately 5:16 pm on Monday, the Johnston Police Department responded to a report of a fight in the 5300 block of Merle Hay Rd.

“Upon arrival to the area, officers found an adult male with a serious stab wound and began immediate medical treatment,” Johnston police said in a news release.

The victim, 20-year-old Jermaine Whitaker Moses, died from his injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say that the suspect and victim both knew each other prior to this incident.

55-year-old Spencer Antowyn Pierce from Des Moines was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with Murder in the 1st Degree and Burglary in the 1st degree with bodily injury.

Pierce had previously been charged with murder back in 2013. Pierce was tried with his girlfriend Deanna Hood for the shooting death of 35-year-old Steve Harmon, who was found shot to death in a parking lot in June of 2013.

Prosecutors said Harmon was dealing meth and that Hood was his supplier. Phone records proved that Hood and Harmon communicated right before his death.

Officers determined that calls Pierce made the night of the murder pinged a cell phone tower several miles from the site of the shooting. But the Court of Appeals ruled in 2015 that there was not enough evidence to show that Hood and Pierce were together at the time of the shooting.

