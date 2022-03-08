New program launched to address nursing shortage, help students

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center is experiencing staffing shortages right now. Tim Charles, President and CEO of the hospital, said the “unique situation” the hospital is facing has had an impact on wait times for the Emergency Department. However, a solution is in the works.

That solution is a partnership between Mercy Medical Center and Mount Mercy University that will get students onto the hospital staff after graduation. The MercyReady Nursing Education Assistance Program will provide:

financial assistance as students complete their Mount Mercy nursing degree

a part-time job as a care tech II at the hospital while students are still in school

a full-time registered nurse (RN) position at Mercy Medical upon graduation

Charles says this program was a creative response to a changing industry. “In the old days, and I’ve been around long enough that I can say that, an individual might spend ten years at the bedside, basically learning the ropes.” He says that’s not always the case anymore because nursing students about to graduate have a lot more options. ”They don’t necessarily have to come to the hospital as their first job. They can go to clinics, they can go to free-standing facilities, they can go to ambulatory care facilities. They can go work for insurance companies.” Charles also mentioned opportunities to work as a traveling nurse. “The rate of compensation is dramatically different than what it might be here.”

The evolution of the health care industry isn’t the only factor. COVID-19 also is playing a part in the current staffing shortage. “Staffing shortages really emerged toward the tail end of this experience. Initially what we saw was a hunkering down on the part of our staff. A commitment to do whatever was necessary to take care of our community. I’m extraordinarily proud of what they did. The pandemic—and all of us felt this—continued to go on and on and on.”

Dr. Todd Olson, President of Mount Mercy University, said this program was designed to address student concerns about funding their education and having a job upon graduating. “It gives them great financial support that makes college much more affordable for them. It means they can graduate with little or no debt.”

Because the program only recently launched, Dr. Olson said he was unable to provide numbers of how many students were participating. He did say, “We’ve had a lot of interest. We’re just getting students signed up in the first round at this point.”

