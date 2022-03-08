Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Need side money? Rent out your yard to dogs with this app

With an app called Sniffspot, you can rent out your backyard to other people’s dogs.
With an app called Sniffspot, you can rent out your backyard to other people’s dogs.(Canva)
By KVVU staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KVVU) - A new side hustle has emerged for homeowners with pet-friendly spaces looking to share the love with furry friends.

With an app called Sniffspot, you can rent out your backyard to other people’s dogs.

Think Airbnb, but just with the yard. Pet owners can rent a yard by the hour, with prices ranging from $4 to $25 per hour.

Sniffspot was created for dog owners without yards who want to give their pets a place to play. It can also be a better option for dogs who don’t do well at traditional dog parks.

Owners using Sniffspot are required to stay with their pet and pick up after them.

Las Vegas homeowner Breanna Baldridge says she has raked in hundreds of dollars by renting out her backyard and pool as a private dog park. During the summer months, Baldridge said she was making close to $600 a month.

“We have guests that come in and have doggie birthday parties, they invite their families,” Baldridge said.

Sniffspot launched in 2018 and is offered in cities nationwide.

To become a host, or to find a yard for your dog, visit Sniffspot’s website here.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado in Winterset
Death tolls climbs to seven in severe weather outbreak
Shooting outside Des Moines High School
1 dead, 2 in critical condition in shooting outside Des Moines High School
A GoFundMe has been established to help the family that lost four people during the central...
GoFundMe page for the family of 4 killed in Winterset, IA tornado raises over $300,000
A tornado moves through Madison County, Iowa, on March 5, 2022. (SCV/Trey Greenwood)
Officials identify six people killed in Madison Co. tornado
Iowa Storm Reports from March 5th, 2022
Iowa storm reports from March 5th, 2022

Latest News

KCRG-TV9's Scott Saville gives his first-hand storm experience in Norwalk
A dad throws a child out of a second floor window to officers and firefighters, then jumps to...
Officers rescue baby from burning building in New Jersey
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion...
Judge denies bail to UFC champion charged in shooting
FILE - Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., speaks during a news conference about the "Emmett Till...
Congress passes Emmett Till bill to make lynching hate crime