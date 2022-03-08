Middle school oratorical competition focuses on staying optimistic in challenges times

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Middle School students have been competing as part of the Optimist International Oratorical Contest in Cedar Rapids.

They gave speeches on the topic of ‘Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times.’ Students were judged based on poise, speech content, delivery and overall effectiveness.

The winner on Thursday was Jordan Velitchkov, a sixth grader from Harding Middle School. She spoke about staying optimistic during the pandemic by making new memories with her family.

”I took something that I think a lot of families will be able to relate to, something bringing them together which is really special and it was a really special moment for us,” said Velitchkov.

She will move on to the zone level competition later this month where she will compete to go to the district competition.

