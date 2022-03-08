Show You Care
Marion police deliver donations to first responders in Norwalk

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Police Department brought donations to first responders in Norwalk- one of the many towns hit by this weekend’s tornadoes.

The department says it collected 550 dollars in Casey’s gift cards to help responders buy meals while they’re working long hours after Saturday’s storm. The officers also brought dozens of bottles of Gatorades and what they said were ‘cases’ of snacks to them.

Marion Police say this is their way to give back, after an outpouring of support from other departments after the August 2020 derecho.

