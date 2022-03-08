Iowa State veterinarians investigate bacterial strain impacting pork production facilities

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Veterinarians with Iowa State University say they are investigating an aggressive bacterial strain among central Iowa pork production facilities.

The bacteria are called Actinobacillus pleuropneumoniae (APP), attacks a pig’s respiratory system and can cause death shortly after the animal shows symptoms. Symptoms include fever, coughing and open-mouth breathing.

ISU veterinarians say it has appeared in nine central Iowa pork production systems since late November.

“The central Iowa outbreak is unusual because of its concentration, with all the affected production systems within a roughly 20-mile radius,” said Dr. Derald Holtkamp, professor of veterinary diagnostic and production animal medicine. “The bacteria most often spread via physical contact and generally don’t survive long in the environment.”

Veterinarians say it can be treated with antibiotics. They also say they’re working to sequence the whole genome of bacteria samples to determine if the serotype has evolved or acquired new genes to make it more virulent than in the past.

The sequencing process and analysis of the genomes is expected to take two to four more weeks.

In the meantime, veterinarians are trying to figure out what may have contributed to the outbreak while shoring up biocontainment procedures.

Dr. Derald Holtkamp said the bacteria has never been shown to pose a threat to humans, and it doesn’t make pork unsafe to eat.

