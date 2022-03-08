Show You Care
Iowa husband and grandfather dies protecting wife from tornado

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCCI) -An Iowa family is calling their father a hero after he gave his life to protect his family.

Rodney Clark of Madison County saved his wife’s life during Saturday’s tornado outbreak.

The EF-4 twister slammed their house, sending the couple airborne for 100 feet before they landed in a pile of rubble. Rodney lied on top of his wife Judy in the bathtub to shield her from the impact.

Married for two decades - Rodney and Judy had a life full of joy. They loved dancing and riding horses...and were never apart.

That’s why their family was not at all surprised to learn that Rodney’s final act was trying to protect his wife.

