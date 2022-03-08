Iowa Freedom of Information Council file resistance to latest motion in Fairfield murder case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Iowa Freedom of Information Council filed a resistance to a motion from defendant Jermy Goodale that would exclude the public from a transfer hearing set on March 24th.

The Council is requesting that the Court uphold the rights of the public and press to attend criminal court proceedings by denying the closure motion of the Defendant and by moving forward with criminal court proceedings open to and accessible by the public and the press.

The defense argues that the public hearing hurts their chances of a fair and impartial jury.

On March 4th, the State filed its resistance to the motion and now the Iowa Freedom of Information Council has joined that opposition and filed its own resistance to the motion.

The Council argues that

Defendant cannot meet their burden of proving that that possibility of harm outweighs the public interest, Rights to attend court proceedings under the First Amendment and Iowa Constitution Article I section 7 impose extremely high, if not insurmountable burdens that Defendant cannot satisfy as the party seeking closure, They cannot demonstrate with competent evidence that a compelling governmental interest requires closure.

You can read the full Resistance motion here:

