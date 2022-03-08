Iowa City Police respond to armed subject

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:26 P.M.Iowa City police responded to the 100 block of S. Westminster St. for a report of an armed subject.

Officers arrived on scene and determined that the subject was an adult man, was alone in the residence, and had fired a gun from inside.

The man surrendered without incident and no injuries were reported.

Traffic was shut down during the incident and surrounding residences were evacuated.

Police do say that traffic is now back up and running again.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.