Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa City Police respond to armed subject

Iowa City Police Chief credits several factors to decrease in shots fired incidents
Iowa City Police Chief credits several factors to decrease in shots fired incidents
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:26 P.M.Iowa City police responded to the 100 block of S. Westminster St. for a report of an armed subject.

Officers arrived on scene and determined that the subject was an adult man, was alone in the residence, and had fired a gun from inside.

The man surrendered without incident and no injuries were reported.

Traffic was shut down during the incident and surrounding residences were evacuated.

Police do say that traffic is now back up and running again.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting outside Des Moines High School
1 dead, 2 in critical condition in shooting outside Des Moines High School
A GoFundMe has been established to help the family that lost four people during the central...
GoFundMe page for the family of 4 killed in Winterset, IA tornado raises over $300,000
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
Six teens charged in fatal shooting outside Des Moines high school
Rodney Clark gave his life to save his wife (COURTEST KCCI)
Iowa husband and grandfather dies protecting wife from tornado
Deadly tornadoes in Iowa left devastation on Saturday.
Mother says 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family

Latest News

Moms Demand Action, Iowans for Gun Safety respond to Monday’s shooting in Des Moines
Moms Demand Action, Iowans for Gun Safety respond to Monday’s shooting in Des Moines
Hiawatha business worries for coworkers in Ukraine
Hiawatha business worries for coworkers in Ukraine
Moms Demand Action, Iowans for Gun Safety respond to Monday’s shooting in Des Moines
Moms Demand Action, Iowans for Gun Safety respond to Monday’s shooting in Des Moines
2A and 3A highlights
Watch 2A and 3A State basketball Quarterfinal highlights
Keegan Murrary named first team all conference