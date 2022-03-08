Show You Care
Interest rates decrease as indirect result of Russia invading Ukraine

War in Ukraine affecting mortgage prices
By Cole Krutzfield
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The President of Nationwide Mortgage Bankers expects to see less aggressive interest rate hikes because of Russia invading Ukraine. Rates had been increasing since Christmas but dropped slightly in just days after the invasion began. Overall the housing industry is still seeing unprecedented low rates... something that’s made buying and selling a home in eastern Iowa lately unlike anything before. Today the chair of the Federal Reserve said he supports a quarter-point increase in the benchmark interest rate later this month that’s lower than what some policy makers suggested to try and slow inflation.

