House Democratic leader alleges ethics breach in judge probe

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa House Democratic leader and the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee are accusing the committee’s chairman and House Speaker Pat Grassley of violating ethics rules that prohibit lobbyists from working for the state.

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst and Rep. Mary Wolfe said Tuesday that Judiciary Committee Chairman Steven Holt hired Republican attorney Alan Ostergren to assist with an investigation.

Ostergren says Wolfe and Konfrst are playing politics and that he’s not an employee of the state but an independent contractor.

Ostergren is registered as a lobbyist.

He signed an agreement dated March 1 to work for the committee for $400 an hour, up to $2,000 a month or more.

