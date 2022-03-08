Show You Care
WATCH: College Community School District school bus catches fire; children safely evacuated

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 35 children were evacuated from a College Community School District bus this morning after a fire broke out on the bus.

At approximately 8:40 am, police say the bus driver saw his brake warning light come on while on his morning pickup route. The driver immediately pulled over and begin evacuating the children from the bus when a fire was spotted.

Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded quickly to the scene and extinguished the fire.

All of the kids were checked while on the scene and later again at school. All were uninjured.

The transportation director is proud of the driver and kids as the evacuation went smoothly and without further incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

