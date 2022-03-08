Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man convicted of attempted carjacking and trying to have witness killed

Christopher Taylor
Christopher Taylor(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man that attempted to carjack a vehicle and have a witness killed pled guilty in federal court on Monday.

39-year-old Christopher Daniel Taylor admitted at the plea hearing that in December 2020 he attempted to steal a car from another person and displayed a firearm while doing it. He also admitted to attempting to have a witness killed to prevent communication about his offense from reaching law enforcement.

Taylor was convicted of attempted carjacking, using/carrying a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, and attempted witness tampering.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 7 years imprisonment, a $750,000 fine, and 5 years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

