Cedar Rapids man convicted of attempted carjacking and trying to have witness killed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man that attempted to carjack a vehicle and have a witness killed pled guilty in federal court on Monday.

39-year-old Christopher Daniel Taylor admitted at the plea hearing that in December 2020 he attempted to steal a car from another person and displayed a firearm while doing it. He also admitted to attempting to have a witness killed to prevent communication about his offense from reaching law enforcement.

Taylor was convicted of attempted carjacking, using/carrying a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, and attempted witness tampering.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 7 years imprisonment, a $750,000 fine, and 5 years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

