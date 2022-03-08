Show You Care
Alex Marinelli wins at Big Tens, becomes a four-time Big Ten champion

By Jack Lido
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With a 2-1 decision in the finals at 165, Alex “The Bull” Marinelli became the eighth Hawkeye to earn four Big Ten Championships.

Marinelli is the first four-time Big Ten champion for Iowa since Mark Ironside, who won his fourth title in 1998.

The Hawkeyes sent four wrestlers to the finals, going 1-3. Austin DeSanto lost a 3-1 decision at 133 pounds, while Jaydin Eierman and Tony Cassioppi both dropped out due to medical forfeits.

Marinelli, who leads an Iowa class of 10 wrestlers going to the NCAA Championships, said there is a lot more work to be done.

“I am really thankful and blessed. I got to wrestle in a lot of Big Ten Championships, and I got it done,” Marinelli said. “Everyone remembers the national champ, right? So we have more to do.”

The NCAA Championships in Detroit start on March 17th.

