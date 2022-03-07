Xavier’s state title means much more than lifting a trophy for Mary Kate Moeder

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Mary Kate Moeder and the Xavier Saints won the 4A state title on Saturday, but just playing in Wells Fargo Arena meant the world to the Moeder family.

Xavier Mary Kate Moeder’s father Tony was diagnosed with dementia in 2017. The entire Xavier community rallied around the Moeders, they became “Team Tone.”

In the fall of 2020, Mary Kate tore her ACL playing soccer. It took her over a year to get back on the court, and she still wore a knee brace throughout the 2021-2022 season.

Playing in the state tournament mean fighting through adversity for Moeder. It also meant fulfilling a dream.

“Mary Kate has had this goal since she was in third grade, and she has always dreamed of playing at Wells Fargo Arena,” said Mary Kate’s mother Kathy, who was in attendance on Saturday. “The fact that her and her teammates have made it here is incredible and I tell you right now that little girl is floating on cloud nine.”

Moeder finished with 11 points in the state title game against Bishop Heelan.

“This is way better than I could have ever dreamed of it being,” Moeder said. “I just can’t believe we’re here- I can believe it, but it’s just really surreal that it’s happening now.”

