Weekend tornado the deadliest in Iowa since 2008

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds held back tears as she spoke to Iowans coming together to help one another after a deadly tornado over the weekend. It’s the deadliest storm to hit the state since 2008.

Reynolds toured the damage Sunday after storms claimed the lives of seven people, including six who died in Madison County. Four of them were among the same family. Two were just children, ages 5 and 2.

Reynolds praised Iowans for being ready to help the moment it was safe to do so.

“200 to 300 Iowans, not only from Madison County and Winterset, but communities and towns all across the state that were on the ground the minute it was light to start helping,” Reynolds said.

An EF3 tornado hit Madison County, damaging or destroying 52 homes, with much of the damage happening in Winterset.

Anybody wanting to help people in Madison County can contact the Madison County Chamber of Commerce by calling 515-462-1185. People who can’t get through are asked to leave their name, number, number of volunteers, and any type of skills or equipment they have.

KCCI reports the seventh death in the weekend storms happened in Lucas County. Another man was injured when he was trapped in a camper.

As the storms moved into eastern Iowa, the National Weather Service confirmed they spawned an EF1 tornado in Vinton.

In Tama County, the county emergency management director said the storm mainly hit rural areas, causing damage to homes and knocking out power.

Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Madison County to provide state resources to help with response and recovery efforts. The governor’s office said additional counties may be added to the proclamation.

