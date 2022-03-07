Libertyville firefighter passes away in line of duty

LIBERTYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday the Libertyville Fire Department made an official statement regarding the death of a fellow firefighter.

Fire Chief Gerrad Goodrich stated the following in regards to fallen firefighter Brian Edward Shanstrom who passed away in the line of duty:

“It is with great sadness that Libertyville Fire and Rescue announces the Line of Duty Death of Firefighter Brian Edward Shanstrom. Firefighter Shanstrom passed away at his home sometime after fighting a grass fire on Tuesday, March 1st.

Firefighter Shanstrom was a dedicated member of the Libertyville Fire Department for nearly 40 years. His tragic and unexpected passing reminds us of the dangers we all face as brothers and sisters in the emergency services family.

Visitation will be held at Behner Funeral Home in Fairfield, IA on Wednesday, March 9th from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, with a funeral service the following day at 11:00 AM, at the same location. Any departments that wish to participate in a Department Walkthrough on Wednesday night at 7:00 PM, should contact the department through the information below.

Libertyville Fire and Rescue is assisting Firefighter Shantrom’s family and affected emergency services personnel during this difficult time. Please keep Firefighter Shantrom’s family, and the men and women of our department in your thoughts and prayers.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.