Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Libertyville firefighter passes away in line of duty

Brian Edward Shanstrom
Brian Edward Shanstrom(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday the Libertyville Fire Department made an official statement regarding the death of a fellow firefighter.

Fire Chief Gerrad Goodrich stated the following in regards to fallen firefighter Brian Edward Shanstrom who passed away in the line of duty:

“It is with great sadness that Libertyville Fire and Rescue announces the Line of Duty Death of Firefighter Brian Edward Shanstrom. Firefighter Shanstrom passed away at his home sometime after fighting a grass fire on Tuesday, March 1st.

Firefighter Shanstrom was a dedicated member of the Libertyville Fire Department for nearly 40 years. His tragic and unexpected passing reminds us of the dangers we all face as brothers and sisters in the emergency services family.

Visitation will be held at Behner Funeral Home in Fairfield, IA on Wednesday, March 9th from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, with a funeral service the following day at 11:00 AM, at the same location. Any departments that wish to participate in a Department Walkthrough on Wednesday night at 7:00 PM, should contact the department through the information below.

Libertyville Fire and Rescue is assisting Firefighter Shantrom’s family and affected emergency services personnel during this difficult time. Please keep Firefighter Shantrom’s family, and the men and women of our department in your thoughts and prayers.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado in Winterset
Death tolls climbs to seven in severe weather outbreak
Shooting outside Des Moines High School
1 dead, 2 in critical condition in shooting outside Des Moines High School
A GoFundMe has been established to help the family that lost four people during the central...
GoFundMe page for the family of 4 killed in Winterset, IA tornado raises over $300,000
A tornado moves through Madison County, Iowa, on March 5, 2022. (SCV/Trey Greenwood)
Officials identify six people killed in Madison Co. tornado
Iowa Storm Reports from March 5th, 2022
Iowa storm reports from March 5th, 2022

Latest News

KCRG-TV9's Scott Saville gives his first-hand storm experience in Norwalk
The war in Ukraine is affecting mortgage prices right here in America
Interest rates decrease as indirect result of Russia invading Ukraine
Middle school oratorical competition focuses on staying optimistic in challenges times
Middle school oratorical competition focuses on staying optimistic in challenges times
Marion Police deliver donations to Norwalk first responders
Marion police deliver donations to first responders in Norwalk
Employees say Wasserbahn closure came without warning, still don’t know if they’ll be paid
Wasserbahn staff say abrupt closure came while business was good