Solon Bakery Raises 7,629 Dollars For People In Ukraine

The Eat Shop raised 7,629 dollars for the non profit World Central Kitchen
The Eat Shop raised 7,629 dollars for the non profit World Central Kitchen(KCRG)
By Cole Krutzfield
Updated: 9 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eat Shop a bakery in Solon, Iowa raised 7,621 dollars for World Central Kitchen a non profit that helps feed people all over the world in need. The drive was started one of the workers at The Eat Shop Tonya McPherson who was originally born in Ukraine and who still has relatives in the war ravaged country. The Eat Shop matched every customer donation as well as 10% of all sales made that day. The World Central Kitchen has previously helped Iowans in the aftermath of the 2020 Derecho. The bakery saw nearly triple the amount of business it normally receives on a normal Saturday and saw so much business that it will not be open on Sunday March 6th, due to a lack of supplies.

