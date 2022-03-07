Road conditions improving after overnight snowfall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch out for some completely or partially covered, slick roads, but things are improving now that the snow has stopped. Many roads across eastern Iowa are returning to seasonal condition.

Total accumulation of two to five inches is expected by the time the snow wraps up by mid-morning.

Many schools in eastern Iowa are delaying the start of classes Monday morning due to the snow. See the list here.

The good part about March is that it typically starts melting off pretty quickly. While this afternoon’s sunshine helps along with highs into the 30s, Tuesday’s high around 40 will help even more.

However, it does get colder again toward mid-week, with yet another chance of snow arriving on Thursday into Thursday night.

That system on Thursday may be a significant snow producer and certainly bears watching.

If you have any plans to travel around this time, be sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast.

Wind chills behind that system may fall below zero by Friday!

For the latest updates on winter-related alerts, check here.

See the latest road conditions here.

Road conditions are improving after Monday morning's snowfall (3/7). (KCRG)

