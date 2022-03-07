Snow early this morning, slick roads likely

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for snow and slick roads to start us off this morning. Total accumulation of two to five inches is expected by the time the snow wraps up by mid-morning. The good part about March is that it typically starts melting off pretty quickly. While this afternoon’s sunshine helps along with highs into the 30s, tomorrow’s high around 40 will help even more. However, it does get colder again toward mid-week with yet another chance of snow arriving on Thursday into Thursday night. That system on Thursday may be a significant snow producer and certainly bears watching. If you have any plans to travel around this time, be sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast. Wind chills behind that system may fall below zero by Friday!

