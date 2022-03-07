Rural Tama County home severely damaged by Saturday storm

TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A rural Tama County home received significant damage in what emergency managers called a tornado during Saturday’s severe weather.

The homeowners’ daughter said that her parents were in the basement when the storm struck and that they were uninjured. The roof was ripped off and debris littered the open land near the home.

Ryan Goodenbour, Tama County Emergency Services Coordinator, said it was mostly rural Tama that was affected, but some people through the county lost power.

“I didn’t think it was going to be as bad, and it’s always really hard this time of year to see a tornado because it gets dark so quickly, and then it can possibly get rain-wrapped as well,” Goodenbour said.

The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed a tornado in Tama County.

Tama County was one of several locations impacted by the storms that tore across the state. In Winterset, seven deaths have been reported and Gov. Kim Reynolds has declared a state of emergency for Madison County.

