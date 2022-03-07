Show You Care
Poll: Majority of Iowans disapprove of President Biden’s job performance

KCRG-TV9 White House Correspondent Jon Decker is joining us to talk about President Biden's first State of the Union address.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - More Iowans disapprove than approve of the job Joe Biden is doing as president, according to the latest Iowa poll.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows just 35 percent of Iowa adults approve of the job Biden is doing, while 59 percent disapprove and six percent are unsure.

That’s an improvement from November when 33 percent approved, and 62 percent disapproved.

As expected, approval is highest among Iowa Democrats, with 82 percent of Democrats approving, compared to just four percent of Republicans and 29 percent of independents.

The poll showed 67 percent of Iowans asked think the country is headed in the wrong direction, compared to 23 percent who think it’s headed in the right direction. Eleven percent were unsure.

The poll comes amid persistent inflation, high gas prices, Russia’s attack on Ukraine and a COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than six million people globally.

The poll was conducted between Feb. 28 and March 2, and is based on a sample of 813 adults across the state.

See the full results of the poll here.

