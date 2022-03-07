Show You Care
No. 20 Illinois beats No. 24 Iowa for share of Big Ten title

Sophomore Tony Perkins registered his first double-double of his career, totaling 17 points and...
Sophomore Tony Perkins registered his first double-double of his career, totaling 17 points and a personal-best 12 rebounds(University of Iowa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 20 Illinois beat No. 24 Iowa 74-72 to win a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

The Fighting Illini’s hopes for a conference crown were kept alive when Nebraska upset No. 10 Wisconsin earlier Sunday.

They didn’t let the opportunity go to waste, claiming at least a share of the Big Ten championship for the first time since winning it in 2004 and ‘05. Illinois (22-8, 15-5) erased a 15-point first-half deficit, but Alfonso Plummer led the charge back en route to 15 points.

Coleman Hawkins added nine points and 11 rebounds.

