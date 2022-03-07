New Univ. of Iowa nursing program could help RN shortage in state

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting in 2024, 48 more students every year will graduate from the University of Iowa ready to enter nursing.

UI College of Nursing Executive Associate Dean, Dr. Sandra Daack-Hirsch says a new program offered in Spring of 2023 will be available to students of any age, with any type of degree.

“Maybe they came out of college, maybe are doing something else in life right right, and are thinking they might want to be a nurse,” she said.

It’s a Master of Science in Nursing in Entry into Practice. Students who complete the program will leave ready to take the RN licensure exam.

Similar programs are offered in other parts of the country that makes it unique to other masters programs.

“It accelerates someone’s career given that they haven’t spent the last five, six, seven, or ten years in nursing, to maybe take on leadership roles in their institutions. And that is a gateway to our doctoral programs,” said Dr. Daack-Hirsch.

There are a few other aspects that make the University’s program different from other schools.

“We would love for them to stay here at the University, but there’s a need throughout the state especially in our rural areas,” said Dr. Daack-Hirsch.

This program costs has about 65-thousand dollars for in-state students, with the hope that graduates will stay in Iowa and address the shortage of RNs.

“We are in need of bedside nurses, but we’re also in great need of nurses who are doctorly prepared, especially at the PhD level to teach. In order to offer a program, you also have to have faculty to teach in the program,” said Dr. Daack-Hirsch.

Even though the pandemic affected the need for more nurses, the conversation on this program started in the fall of 2019 before COVID-19. Classes for the first ever group of students will start next Spring.

