National Weather Service looking into delayed tornado warnings over the weekend

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Weather Service is trying to figure out why automated tornado warnings in Iowa were delayed in some areas over the weekend, including an area hit with deadly storms.

Monday the Weather Service’s Director of Public Affairs confirmed the lead time for the automated warnings averaged 20 minutes during Saturday’s tornadoes, with some warnings being delayed as they were widely sent to the public.

The warnings that experienced delays included those in Madison County where at least six people died.

Experts are concerned people may have had less time to take shelter as a result.

The National Weather Service says engineers are working to determine the root cause.

A systems analyst with Iowa State University first detected the delay.

