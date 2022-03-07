Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Madison County tornado rated EF-4 with estimated wind peak of 170 mph

The snow is complicating clean-up efforts today. Madison County calling off work today because the snow might hide dangerous debris.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERSET, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Weather Service on Monday rated a tornado that went from Winterset to Newton on Saturday an EF-4, the first in Iowa since 2013.

A preliminary report from the NWS said the tornado had estimated peak winds of 170 mph, a maximum width of 800 yards, and a path length of nearly 70 miles.

That makes it the second-longest tornado path in the state since 1980, with the longest being a tornado on June 7, 1984, with a pathlength of 117 miles.

Five people were injured, and six people died in the storm in Madison County.

Anybody wanting to help people in Madison County can contact the Madison County Chamber of Commerce by calling 515-462-1185. People who can’t get through are asked to leave their name, number, number of volunteers, and any type of skills or equipment they have.

The NWS also confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Vinton.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado in Winterset
Death tolls climbs to seven in severe weather outbreak
A tornado moves through Madison County, Iowa, on March 5, 2022. (SCV/Trey Greenwood)
Officials identify six people killed in Madison Co. tornado
Expected snowfall amounts from Sunday night, March 6, through early Monday, March 7.
Snow to end wild weather weekend, slick roads expected
Iowa Storm Reports from March 5th, 2022
Iowa storm reports from March 5th, 2022
Storm damage in Norwalk, Iowa, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (SCOTT SAVILLE/KCRG-TV9 NEWS)
Damage reported as tornadoes hit Iowa; at least two confirmed dead

Latest News

Medical assistants have a wide variety of tasks, usually within outpatient settings like...
Community college medical assisting program working to fill needs at Iowa hospitals
Negotiations are underway for a third time between Russia and Ukraine - trying to open a...
Russia, Ukraine negotiate ceasefire to allow civilians to evacuate
The snow is complicating clean-up efforts today. Madison County calling off work today because...
Neighbors help neighbors after multiple tornadoes sweep through Iowa
Heart disease is the leading cause of death around the world, but doctors say brain disease is...
Doctors say brain disease on the rise