Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington wins Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, Tyrese Hunter wins Freshman of the Year

Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington won Big 12 Newcomer of the year. Tyrese Hunter earned...
Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington won Big 12 Newcomer of the year. Tyrese Hunter earned conference freshman of the year honors.(Iowa State University)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Iowa State Cyclones earned Big 12 honors on Sunday.

Izaiah Brockington, a transfer from Penn State, earned conference newcomer of the year. Brockington is third in the Big 12 with 17.55 points per game and 7.23 rebounds per game.

Brockington was also selected to the All-Big 12 First Team.

Tyrese Hunter earned Big 12 Freshman of the year. He started all 31 games for the Cyclones, averaging 10.8 points, 5 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

The Cyclones are the No. 6 seed in the Big 12 tournament. They will play No. 3 Texas Tech on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado in Winterset
Death tolls climbs to seven in severe weather outbreak
Storm damage in Norwalk, Iowa, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (SCOTT SAVILLE/KCRG-TV9 NEWS)
Damage reported as tornadoes hit Iowa; at least two confirmed dead
Employees say Wasserbahn closure came without warning, still don’t know if they’ll be paid
Employees say Wasserbahn closure came without warning, still don’t know if they’ll be paid
Tornado Watch issued until 8pm
Severe weather possible over the next few hours

Latest News

Emily Ryan scored a career-high 29 points and No. 8 Iowa State clinched the second seed in the...
Ryan scores career-high 29, No. 8 Iowa State women beat WVU
Third-ranked Baylor is going into the postseason with the share of another Big 12 title.
No. 3 Baylor beats Iowa St 75-68 for share of Big 12 title
Gabe Kalscheur
Iowa St. earns 20th win, holds off Kansas St. late, 74-73
The Iowa State Cyclones beat Texas Tech 71-55 and assured themselves at least a share of the...
No. 9 Iowa State pulls away from Texas Tech, 71-55