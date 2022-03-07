Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington wins Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, Tyrese Hunter wins Freshman of the Year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Iowa State Cyclones earned Big 12 honors on Sunday.

Izaiah Brockington, a transfer from Penn State, earned conference newcomer of the year. Brockington is third in the Big 12 with 17.55 points per game and 7.23 rebounds per game.

Brockington was also selected to the All-Big 12 First Team.

Tyrese Hunter earned Big 12 Freshman of the year. He started all 31 games for the Cyclones, averaging 10.8 points, 5 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

The Cyclones are the No. 6 seed in the Big 12 tournament. They will play No. 3 Texas Tech on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.